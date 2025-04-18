Don't engage in activities that bring disrepute to govt, CM Stalin urges ministers

CHENNAI: In the wake of recent controversies, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed his ministers to refrain from any actions or statements that could bring disrepute to the government, according to a Maalaimalar report.

On Thursday, a cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of CM Stalin in which the Tamil Nadu Space Industrial Policy was approved.

In the meeting, the cabinet ministers have been given instructions by the chief minister to focus and improve their respective departments as assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year.

It also noted that the CM Stalin has issued the advisory in the wake of the controversial speeches recently made by Ministers Ponmudy and Duraimurugan.