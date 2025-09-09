Don’t cheat youth, release white paper on investments, jobs, EPS dares DMK govt

CHENNAI: Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin has misled Tamil Nadu's youth over job creation, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has called for transparency from the DMK government, demanding a white paper on investment inflows and employment generated.

"The CM is boasting that his government has created 32.81 lakh jobs by attracting Rs 10.62 lakh crore in investments through 922 MoUs. I challenge him to publish a white paper to substantiate these claims," Palaniswami said in a statement on Tuesday.

He charged that the CM and the Industries Minister of spreading false information about job creation on social media, adding that the Union government's data on foreign investments has disclosed that the State government only secured investments worth Rs 68,507 crore in the last three years.

In contrast, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi have outperformed Tamil Nadu in attracting foreign investments. Palaniswami urged the CM to refrain from running a misleading campaign suggesting that Tamil Nadu secured the highest number of investments in the country.

Noting that the CM has undertaken five foreign trips, he demanded a detailed account of the number of MoUs signed during each visit, along with the corresponding investments attracted and jobs generated. "Do you have the courage to publish this data on the State Industries Department's website to shed light on the actual investments and jobs created?" he challenged.