Don’t carry cross for DMK govt’s sins, EPS tells Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Saturday hit out at VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan for coming to the defence of the Stalin-led regime over ‘failed’ poll promises, asking the Chidambaram MP not to carry the cross for the sins of the DMK government.

“When we questioned Stalin and his government, VCK chief Thirumavalavan claimed that we are doing politics. No, we are simply stating facts,” Palaniswami said.

Charging that the State government has failed on various counts, Palaniswami claimed that this is a failed regime. Nothing has been delivered to the people as per the poll promises, EPS said at the “Makkalai Kaapom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom” campaign in Tiruvannamalai.

The AIADMK leader said that Chief Minister MK Stalin made 525 announcements, but nothing has been fulfilled. Claiming that the previous AIADMK regime was a golden era for farmers, Palaniswami said that his government had waived off farm loans twice. “We introduced the kudimaramathu (traditional water body restoration) scheme, provided uninterrupted three-phase power supply, implemented crop insurance and ensured compensation, built ‘greenhouses’ for agricultural labourers, provided cows, goats, and poultry, and introduced farmer welfare schemes,” EPS said at the poll rally.

When Stalin was the opposition leader, he joined cleanliness workers’ protests, collected petitions, and even wrote to the government requesting their regularisation. Now, he locks them up, EPS said.

Meanwhile, a banner erected to welcome EPS collapsed in Tiruvannamalai district, moments after his convoy crossed the stretch.