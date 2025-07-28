Don’t be little Chola king’s fete soaked in spirituality: BJP leader to TVK chief

CHENNAI: Slamming TVK president Vijay for his recent statement against the BJP, the party’s state vice-president Karu Nagarajan on Monday hit out at the party’s chief, referring to him as 'Joseph Vijay,' slamming him that he seemed unclear about his political path and accused him of disrespecting the globally admired Gangaikonda Cholapuram celebrations.

"If he doesn't know how to do constructive politics, there is still a market for him to act in more films. It is inappropriate for Joseph Vijay to belittle the Gangaikonda Cholapuram celebrations, which are respected across the world," Nagarajan said in a statement.

He questioned whether Vijay authored the statement himself or signed one drafted for him. "Rajaraja Cholan, Rajendra Cholan and their descendants are celebrated for their just rule and spiritual legacy. What is the need to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who honoured them at the 1000th anniversary events, by releasing a commemorative coin?" he asked.

Vijay is trying to project that the BJP and DMK are working in tandem with an ulterior motive, Karu Nagarajan accused. "No Tamilian with a conscience will accept such distorted comparisons. If Vijay continues such behaviour, the public will rightly question him on whose interests he works," he said.

The BJP leader also condemned Vijay's remarks on the Keezhadi excavations, calling them misleading. "Do not spread misinformation. Tamils cannot be deceived," he asserted.