Does AIADMK see NITI as personal playground, asks minister Mano Thangaraj over jibe at CM’s Delhi visit

COIMBATORE: Milk and Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Thursday said Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is participating in the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, will never give up on the rights of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore after opening a separate counter for the sale of paneer at an Aavin outlet, Thangaraj sounded confident that Stalin would get funds by highlighting the issues and requirements of Tamil Nadu.

“He will never give up or compromise on the rights of Tamil Nadu,” he said. Further defending Stalin’s participation in the meeting, Thangaraj said the views expressed by opposition parties against Stalin’s participation in the NITI Aayog meeting are wrong.

The minister also wondered whether the AIADMK discussed ‘family issues’ by participating in the NITI Aayog meeting for ten years.

Meanwhile, he was confident about increasing Aavin’s milk procurement. “Aavin has set a target to increase its daily milk procurement from 35 lakh litres to 40 lakh litres. A WhatsApp group has been formed to resolve complaints related to Aavin,” he said.

On private players increasing the price of milk, the Minister said the milk and dairy department does not have any role in deciding the price of milk by private players, as they may face variations in procurement during different seasons, whereas Aavin prices always remain standard.