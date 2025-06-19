Doctors protest at Salem Govt Hospital over staff shortage

CHENNAI: Tension arose at Salem Government Medical College Hospital as a group of doctors staged a protest demanding increased medical staff appointments.

According to a Thanthi TV report, more than 50 doctors participated in the demonstration held at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, organized by the Federation of Government Doctors Associations (FOGDA).

During the protest, slogans were raised urging the appointment of more doctors in proportion to the number of patients, along with emphasis on various other demands.