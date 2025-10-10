Doctor opens emergency exit on IndiGo flight at Tiruchy, departure delayed

CHENNAI: An IndiGo flight from Tiruchy to Chennai, scheduled for 7.15 am on Thursday (October 9), was delayed after a doctor reportedly opened the plane’s emergency exit door while boarding.

The doctor, who works at a private medical college in Irungalur near Tiruchy, was immediately removed from the aircraft and questioned at the airport. He was then taken to the Tiruchy airport police station for further questioning for about two hours. Following this, he submitted a written apology, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The incident caused the flight to depart at 8.30 am, over an hour later than scheduled. Airport authorities said a review of boarding procedures is underway.