Chennai doctor arrested for sending obscene messages, photos to another

CHENNAI: The cybercrime wing police in Chennai arrested a 27-year-old doctor for allegedly sending obscene messages and pictures to a woman doctor working in a private hospital in Vadapalani.

The police arrested the suspect, Suresh Kumar, now working in Tiruvarur, based on a complaint by the woman doctor’s husband.

The complainant said that he was receiving obscene messages from an Instagram ID. His wife, who is also a doctor now working at a hospital in Chromepet, had studied with the suspect, police said.

The accused and the complainant's wife had studied together at the Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences in Puducherry from 2015 to 2021.

The husband said after he started receiving obscene messages and pictures on his Instagram handle, he blocked the sender. However, the person continued to send such messages and pictures, and even allegedly threatened to sexually assault his wife.

Based on the complaint, the cybercrime wing officials began an investigation and traced the ID to Suresh Kumar, a native of Cuddalore and a doctor working at a private medical college in Tiruvarur. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The police have registered a case under sections 78(2), 351(2), 66(D), and 67(A) of the IT Act. The police are investigating further to find out if the accused had sent similar messages to other women.