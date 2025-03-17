Do not want youth who fall for clamour of cinema, follow actors around like sheep: Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Stating that no one can sway the ideologically-driven youth who embrace social reformers such as Thanthai Periyar, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Karl Marx, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said he does not want youth who fall for the clamour of cinema and follow actors like a flock of sheep. He made this remark to dismiss the narrative that newbie Vijay and his TVK would dent the VCK and its core party base, the youths.

When actor Vijayakanth launched a political party, there were debates in the media suggesting that it would have an adverse impact on the VCK. Similar narrative emerged when actors like Kamal Haasan entered politics. However, the VCK has remained steadfast, carving out its distinct place in the state’s political landscape. This is the history of the party, said Thiruma at a public meeting in Villupuram on Sunday, organised to celebrate the party’s achievement in securing recognition from the Election Commission of India as a state party.

“I made it clear then and there that no one could disturb the VCK, as its political path is different, and no cinema clamour will take away its ideologically-driven members and cadres. This is what the party’s history shows, and it led to the ECI’s recognition,” Thiruma said, dismissing the narrative that VCK would be weakened by actor Vijay’s influence, which was said to attract its cadres and erode its vote bank.

He also stated that while the VCK would seek to secure more seats in its alliance with the DMK, it would never switch allegiances for the sake of seats. “We will aim to secure more seats in the alliance for the 2026 polls, but no one should think we will change alliances for extra seats. There is no possibility of that (exiting the alliance),” he said.