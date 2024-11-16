Do not venture into banned areas in Valparai, Ooty, warns forest department

COIMBATORE: Pointing out the frequent movement of wild animals, the State Forest Department has warned tourists against trespassing into prohibited areas in Valparai and Ooty.

A mother elephant and its calf were spotted wandering along the banks of a river near Sirukundra Estate located behind the premises of a Panchayat Union primary school in Valparai, on Friday.

“The elephant and its calf had been camping near the water body since morning. They took a stroll, got into the waters to quench their thirst, and stayed there for long. As the news of elephants’ presence spread, tourists, school students, and estate workers thronged the spot to watch the animals, ignoring the risks involved,” said an official. The forest department teams have been deployed to monitor the movement of elephants and prevent people from going near the animals, to avoid negative interactions.

Similarly, tourists continue to visit the backwaters of Kamaraj Sagar Dam at Thalaikundha on Ooty-Gudalur National Highways in the Nilgiris in violation of a ban.

“Though the entrance has been closed, tourists jump over the barricades to enter the dam area without any concern for their safety. They take selfies and spend time playing in the backwaters where a tiger was spotted a few days ago,” said an official. The forest department officials have warned of strict action against the offenders.