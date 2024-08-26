Do not saffronise state education, says VCK MP Ravikumar, criticises Muthamizh Murugan Manadu's resolutions

CHENNAI: VCK MP D Ravikumar, on Monday said, ‘It is truly shocking to see the recent Muthamizh Murugan Manadu's attempts to saffronise state education.’

Speaking about the various resolutions that were passed during the Muthamizh Murugan Manadu that was organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department in Palani on Saturday, Ravikumar said that tej attempt to force religion into education is unfair.

The conference that was inaugurated virtually by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had several people of importance participating in it including judges, seers and religious trust members etc.

Nearly 21 resolutions were passed in the conference on Sunday in which more than 40 participants from countries like Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore participated.

The resolutions included points like conducting competitions on literature based on Lord Murugan for schools and colleges that come under the HR&CE, making students recite the 'Kandha Sashti Kavacham' during the Sashti festival and to include lessons about literature related to Lord Murugan in schools and colleges that come under the purview of the HR&CE.

Criticising this on platform X, Ravikumar said that no one would have an issue if the HR&CE department stuck to its roots and passed resolutions instead of trying to force religion into the education system.

"Though the idea behind organizing such a conference is noble and to highlight the Tamil culture, it looks like it might cause more divisiveness than unity," he posted.

Ravikumar further pointed out that though Lord Murugan is mainly a Tamil deity, he has been sucked into the Hindu identity long ago.

"Sangam literature says that Tamil people prayed to Lord Murugan by sacrificing goats. But we don't follow that practice anymore because Tamil Gods have been given Hindu labels for ages now," he said.