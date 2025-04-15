DMK’s separatist tentacles out in the garb of autonomy: TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: BJP state president and legislative party leader Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for an alleged attempt to revive separatist narratives under the guise of federalism.

"We cannot accept the concept of absolute State autonomy. If India aspires to become a global superpower, all states must move forward together," he said. He condemned the DMK government's resolution to constitute a high-level committee on Centre-State relations.

When asked about the possibility of a change in the BJP legislative leadership, Nagenthran remarked, "If change comes, it will only bring happiness. One individual cannot shoulder all responsibilities."

His talk has dropped hints about a potential change in the leadership of the BJP legislative party.

Speaking to reporters after walking out of the Assembly, Nagenthran reiterated his party's demand for the removal of Forest Minister K Ponmudy, citing his objectionable remarks about women.

"We have submitted a special call attention motion seeking his dismissal," he said.

Defending NEET and the National Education Policy, Nagenthran accused the DMK of politicising national issues for regional gain.

He called on the people to back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections for the state's betterment.