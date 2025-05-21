DMK’s poll lies snuffed out 24 lives in last 4 years: Edappadi

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami came down heavily on the State government over the suicide of medical aspirants and said that the "false promise" of the DMK had snuffed out 24 lives ever since it came to power.

The AIADMK leader wondered whether Chief Minister MK Stalin would realise the impact of such false promises, referring to the 2021 election manifesto of the ruling party, assuring to abolish the entrance exams once forming government. Palaniswami also demanded the CM to tender an open apology to the medical aspirants in the State over not fulfilling the promise.

Taking to social media to register his strong protest against the DMK regime over the NEET issue, Palaniswami said that the father-son duo (MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi) promised that the DMK would put an end to the NEET once it voted to power, but it turned out to be an utter lie and a political drama. He appealed to the students not to fall prey to the DMK's gimmicks and dissuaded them from taking extreme steps.

Citing the media report regarding the death of a student, Goutham, a native of Salem district, who reportedly ended his life by suicide over NEET result fears, the LoP said that as many as 24 medical aspirants ended their lives since the DMK returned to power in 2021. He urged the students to think about their parents before taking any extreme step. He continued that there were a number of opportunities and not to give up their fighting spirit. He also expressed his condolences to Goutham's parents.