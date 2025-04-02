DMK’s political gimmick exposed in Katchatheevu islet resolution, says K Annamalai

CHENNAI: Slamming the Stalin-led DMK government for passing a resolution to reclaim Katchatheevu islet, BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday accused the ruling party of political deception and historical betrayal.

“At a time when the State is witnessing a surge in crimes, atrocities against women and children, and violence against people belonging to Scheduled Caste communities, Chief Minister MK Stalin continues his daily theatrics. Today’s performance is the resolution to reclaim Katchatheevu,” Annamalai said in a statement.

He blamed former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi for surrendering Katchatheevu in 1974 by colluding with the then Congress-led Centre, thereby endangering the livelihood of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen.

“For five decades, the DMK has used Katchatheevu as an election-time charade while doing nothing to safeguard our fishermen,” he added.

Taking a dig at TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, who defended the then PM Indira Gandhi’s decision, Annamalai retorted, “Is betraying fishermen your idea of a strategic manoeuvre?”

He further accused the DMK of enjoying power at the Centre (through alliances) while the Sri Lankan Navy killed over 80 Tamil fishermen under Congress rule in the Centre and DMK rule in the State.

He claimed that the scene changed because of the Modi government’s decisive actions, ever since 2014. Arrested Tamil fishermen have been swiftly rescued, Annamalai said. Modi government is decisive on the issue, he said.