DMK’s monarchy built on love, Stalin uncrowned king, says MLA S Ambethkumar

CHENNAI: Lauding the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK legislator S Ambethkumar on Monday described the Dravidian model government as a "monarchy crowned by the people," asserting that no political force could dismantle its popularity among the masses.

Participating in the debate on demands for grants to the Health and Family Welfare department in the House, the Vandavasi MLA responded to criticisms from opposition parties, particularly the BJP and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, without naming them directly.

"Some jokers call this a monarchy. Yes, it is — a monarchy built on the love and trust of crores of Tamils. Our Chief Minister is the 'Mudisooda Mannan' who reigns through compassion, not coercion. This people-backed regime cannot be defeated," he said.

Shifting focus to public health in schools, Ambethkumar urged the government to appoint dedicated nurses in every school across the state, particularly to support girl students. "Having medical professionals on campus will significantly enhance student welfare, facilitate timely healthcare, and instil greater confidence in parents," he said.