DMK's manifesto is full of lies and old, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday criticised the ruling DMK's Lok Sabha polls manifesto.



"Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was lying that DMK has fulfilled 99 per cent of its 2021 Assembly election promises, has given a confession that he has not fulfilled any of the election promises since he has released the same election manifesto for the April 19 parliamentary polls as well, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

Pointing out the DMK's poll promises such as reducing gas and petrol price, the saffron party leaders said as Narendra Modi is sure to take over as Prime Minister for the third time, people have realised that all the fake election promises of DMK are just paper and they are not ready to believe DMK's poll game anymore.



"In its 2021 Assembly manifesto, the DMK deceived the people by saying that it will reduce gas, petrol and diesel prices, but three years after assuming office, Stalin did not say anything about it and now it is not ashamed to make the same false promise for the April 19 LS poll manifesto?" he questioned.