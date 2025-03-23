DMK’s Kanimozhi condemns FM Sitharaman's comments on TN govt’s fight for due share of funds

CHENNAI: DMK Parliamentary party leader and Thoothukudi MP condemned Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s sarcastic comment regarding the fund devolution, which ridiculed the Tamil Nadu state government’s demand for its rightful share. She asserted that the people of the state would soon teach them a fitting lesson.

“For years, we have been fighting against your mockery of Tamil Nadu and its people. You should pause for a moment and reflect on what has happened to those who ridiculed Tamils. Do you really believe that our fight for Tamil and our rights is a subject for mockery?” Kanimozhi stated in a post on her X handle, tagging union minister’s X handle and sharing a short video footage on her remarks during a function in Coimbatore.

The people of Tamil Nadu will once again deliver a fitting lesson, said the Thoothukudi MP, implying that the people of the state would replicate the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the upcoming state assembly polls.

The saffron party, which headed the NDA alliance in TN, ended with zero seats, while the DMK-led INDIA bloc swept all 39 Lok Sabha seats.