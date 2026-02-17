DMK’s interim Budget marks the beginning of the end, says EPS; AIADMK stages ‘kaadhu kuthal’ protest

Addressing reporters in the Assembly complex, he said the ruling party’s “last Budget” was marked by rhetoric rather than substance and claimed that the fiscal position of the State had deteriorated over the past five years.

Seeking to dramatise what he described as the government “cheating” the public, the AIADMK distributed invitation cards for a mock kaadhu kuthal ceremony to media persons earlier in the day. The gesture, Palaniswami said, was meant to symbolise the extent to which the people had been “made to listen to empty promises” under the DMK’s rule.