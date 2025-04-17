DMK’s Dravidian model govt will return to power with blessings of believers, says Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu on Thursday asserted that the department under the DMK’s Dravidian Model government has created history and exuded confidence that believers would support Chief Minister MK Stalin in the forthcoming assembly polls and ensure that this government would continue to carry out the good works.

“This government has allocated Rs 1,006 cr for various schemes implemented through the department. It has made history like never before through initiatives such as the Annadhanam scheme,” said the Minister, while replying to the debate on demands for grants for the department.

The Minister further remarked that, like himself, a member of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Cabinet would present the budget for the HR & CE department in 2026—suggesting that the DMK would return to power in the forthcoming Assembly elections. “Even the Gods, if they had voting rights, would vote for our leader,” he said amidst thumping desks from the treasury bench.

Taking a potshot on the AIADMK, the minister said that the present government had revived several schemes that were dormant and outperformed the 10 years of AIADMK regime in retrieving temple lands and properties. So far, the department had retrieved over Rs 7,636 cr worth temple properties and it also conducted consecration to 2,820 temples till date.

Stating that the people-elected government built a total of 95 temple Rajagorpurams at Rs 186.58 cr and renovated 351 Rajagopuram at Rs 93.84 cr in the last four years, the minister said that these gopuram would stand testimony to the DMK’s Dravidian model government.

The department has revived the Gold Monetisation scheme, which was dormant in the AIADMK regime, and turned 1,074 kg of gold ornaments into gold bars to generate revenue to the tune of Rs 18 annually through interest. It has been used to improve the facilities in 21 temples, he said, recalling that the CM Stalin-led government overcame legal battles and misinformation campaigns carried out by vested interests against the scheme.

The government has also prepared master plans for 19 temples to the tune of Rs 1,990 cr to improve the facilities for the devotees. The works are at various stages. The government would take up four more temples, including the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple, under the master plan programme this year.