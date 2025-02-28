DMK’s deceit on Tamil anthem exposed, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Pointing out missing Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu rendition at a government function in Tiruvallur attended by senior DMK ministers MRK Panneerselvam, K Ponmudy, SM Nasar and government officials including District Collector, State BJP president Annamalai condemned it as a blatant display of disrespect towards the Tamil language and culture.

The incident shows the DMK government’s disregard for the State anthem, Annamalai said. The DMK government’s decision to commence the government function without singing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu is a glaring example of their disdain for the Tamil language and heritage.

“It is nothing short of an insult to the Tamil people and their rich cultural traditions,” he said in a social media post. The former IPS officer also accused the DMK government of hypocrisy, alleging that the party was using the Tamil language as a mere tool for political expediency.

He said that the DMK government was promoting a 2-language policy, which has led to the proliferation of trilingual private schools.