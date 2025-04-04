DMK’s cheap politics desperate bid to appease minorities: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday lambasted the ruling DMK for its protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, alleging that the party was indulging in political theatrics to consolidate its minority vote bank.

Reacting to the black badge demonstration by DMK alliance MLAs in the Assembly and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement to challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court, Annamalai dismissed the move as “predictable drama.”

In a social media post, he stated, “DMK’s staged protest and legal threats are nothing more than a desperate attempt to appease a section of their minority electorate.”

Questioning the rationale behind the protest, he pointed out that the previous Waqf law had adversely affected not just Hindus but also Christians.

“Has the Chief Minister failed to realise that the earlier Waqf provisions impacted Christians as well? The Assembly should not be reduced to a platform for DMK’s theatrics,” he remarked.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party’s electoral strategy, Annamalai suggested that DMK would manufacture a narrative around the issue in the run-up to the elections.

“Next year, ahead of the polls, DMK will likely commission a book titled ‘Appa’s Efforts to Oppose the 2025 Waqf Bill’ and use it to mislead Muslims in the 2026 Assembly and 2029 Parliamentary elections,” he alleged.

Annamalai further accused the DMK of engaging in divisive politics, asserting, “DMK only knows how to Deceive and Divide.”