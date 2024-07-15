DMK's bypoll victory in Vikravandi Assembly Constituency was a lopsided victory, slams Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday termed the DMK's victory in the bypoll to the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency, a "lopsided victory".

Criticising the Stalin-led DMK government, Tamilisai said that the ruling DMK government had made a mathematical calculation that they should somehow win the bye-election through this and thereby they won it, stating that it was a certificate for the three years of their government.

"Their (DMK government) focus is on manoeuvring and winning elections rather than cracking it through good governance. This is strongly reprehensible, " she said while talking to reporters after paying tributes to former CM K Kamaraj here on the occasion of his 122nd birth anniversary.

Commenting on the encounter of one of the suspects in the BSP leader K Armstrong's death, the former governor said, "CM Stalin says that the Vikravandi victory is a sign of good governance. If it is a sign of good governance, then the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and BSP leader K Armstrong's death are the signs of bad governance? To save the real culprits in the Armstrong murder, they killed one suspect and along with him, the truth was also killed."

She also slammed Stalin over the extension of the Breakfast scheme, stating that it has become a habit of the Stalin government to take the BJP-led Central government's schemes and implement them as their own.