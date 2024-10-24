DMK worker hacks Salem youth to death with sickle; held

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old youth was hacked to death by a DMK functionary in Attur, Salem on Wednesday.

Police said Murugan (24), a farmer from Attur, was intercepted, while he was riding a two-wheeler and hacked to death with a sickle by Subramani, the DMK’s branch secretary, over a pathway dispute.

Police said Subramani had raised objection to Murugan and a few other farmers over using a pathway through his farmland.

“A quarrel ended in fisticuffs between them in the morning. In a while, when Murugan was passing through the corn field by his two-wheeler, Subramani intercepted and attacked him with a sickle. He then fled away from the spot,” police said.

The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem.

As the information of the murder spread out, the kin of the deceased blocked Attur-Salem Road in protest. A police team led by DSP Sathish Kumar rushed to the spot and held talks assuring speedy action.

Meanwhile, Subramani surrendered at Attur rural police station.