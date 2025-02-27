DMK winning is certain, says minister Nehru

TIRUCHY: The political strategist Prashant Kishor was neglected by the people of his home state. So the party cadre need not care about his association to any political party in Tamil Nadu as the DMK’s winning in any election is certain, said the State Minister KN Nehru here on Wednesday.

The executive committee meeting of Tiruchy Centre and north district DMK was held in which an elaborate discussion about the strategy to be followed for the upcoming election was discussed. The meeting resolved to celebrate the 72nd birthday of Chief Minister MK Stalin grandly across the district and distribute welfare assistance and distribution of food to the poor.

The meeting also condemned the union government for forcing Tamil Nadu to accept a three language policy for releasing the due funds to the state.

While speaking among the functionaries, KN Nehru who was the special guest, pointed out that the political strategist Prashant Kishor had joined hands with the actor-turned-politician Vijay during the party’s second year.

“Prashant Kishor is neglected by the people of his home state during the just-ended election. All his candidates lost their deposits. Such a person cannot derive proper strategy anymore and so the cadres need not worry about his association with the actor Vijay,” Nehru said.

He stressed that the DMK president and Chief Minister has been formulating plans to face elections and winning the seats. He said that Chennai is the fortress of the DMK and Delta districts including Tiruchy would always favour DMK and Karur and Coimbatore have become a strong fortress for the DMK due to the hard work put in by Minister V Senthil Balaji.

“With all these favourable factors and the dedicated work by the cadre, the winning of DMK is certain in the upcoming assembly polls,” stressed Nehru.