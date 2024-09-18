DMK will push for Constitutional amendment to make states all-powerful: Stalin

CHENNAI: Issuing a clarion call for securing state autonomy at the party's platinum jubilee celebration, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the DMK would explore legal options to move a Constitutional amendment to make states all-powerful.

Delivering his presidential address at the celebration of the annual Mupperum Aizha and the 75th anniversary of the DMK in the city, Stalin said, "The principle of state autonomy espoused by Perarignar Anna and Kalaignar Karunanidhi is one of our 'life' principles. Kalaignar once famously said that though 'we sit in the Fort; we don't have the right to even trim the grass there.' Today, a situation has arisen where it is not possible to even inquire about the tax imposed on cream buns. I would like to deliver as my platinum jubilee message an announcement related to winning state autonomy."

"The DMK will make efforts to bring in a Constitutional amendment to make state governments all-powerful," Stalin said, reiterating that the DMK was the only party consistently voicing for the rights and autonomy of the states. "We are true to the people. Hence, they are always with us. Victory is with us because we and people are together," he added.

Eyes on the 2026 election

Dedicating the consecutive victories secured under his leadership to the sacrifice and hard work of the cadre, the Chief Minister said, "Like the elections held so far, we will win in the coming elections. Don't think that I make the statement out of ego. I say this out of the confidence in you. But, don't be complacent."

"Every movement (party) needs an ideology and soldiers to implement it and a leadership to guide them. You are a troop safeguarding the ideology. Your bravery inspires valiant leadership. Let us march towards our centenary through consecutive victories. Our next target is the 2026 (Assembly) polls. History must be written in 2026 that no party secured such a grand victory. Are you ready to script the victory?" Stalin enthused the gathering, urging his cadre to resolve to work for the victory.

Earlier, setting the tone for the ideological call of his party president, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan referred to the pro-Hindi push of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and said that if the BJP continued to do so, it would see the real energy and spirit of the DMK in action. "For those asking what did the DMK do? I will tell you. It made us wear slippers and took us into temples," Duraimurugan said. DMK treasurer TR Baalu, deputy general secretaries A Raja, Ponmudy and others also spoke.

Awards handed over

Chief Minister Stalin also distributed Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, Perasiriyar, Pavendar and Stalin awards to party veterans Pappammal, 'Aranthangi' MISA Ramanathan, S Jagathrakshakan MP, former MLA VP Rajan, poet Tamil Dhasan and former MP S S Palanimanickam.

Demand to declare Udhayanidhi deputy CM

The DMK Mupperum Vizha was overshadowed by the clamour for state autonomy. But there was also a call for elevating the party youth wing secretary and state sports minister Udhayanidh Stalin.

Delivering his acceptance speech amid party cadre, former Thanjavur MP SS Palanimanickam who received the maiden ‘MK Stalin award’ said, "Announce Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister. Show us who will lead the party and the government next. Did Perasiriyar Anbazhagan not announce you (Stalin) as deputy CM? Likewise, Udayanidhi must be made deputy CM without delay."

AI Kalaignar steals the thunder

The cadre of the DMK gathered at YMCA grounds was in for a surprise with a virtual treat after an AI-generated Kalaignar Karunanidhi made an appearance on the front row, seated next to his son MK Stalin. An AI-generated image of Karunanidhi also delivered a Mupperum Vizha message to the cadre.