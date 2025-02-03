DMK will pay price for anti-Hindu activities in 2026 polls, says L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union MoS for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday accused the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the State of perpetrating anti-Hindu activities and vowed that the people of Tamil Nadu will deliver a fitting lesson in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a statement, Murugan condemned the alleged desecration of the sacred Tiruparankundram hill in Madurai. He alleged that a group of individuals had attempted to convert the site into a mosque.

He also denounced the actions of Navaskani, the Lok Sabha member from Ramanathapuram, who allegedly consumed biryani on the hill, thereby violating its sanctity.

Murugan asserted that these incidents were part of a larger conspiracy to undermine Hindu traditions and values. “The DMK and its alliance parties are complicit in this anti-Hindu agenda, and the people of the State will not tolerate this affront to their faith,” he warned.

The Union Minister also criticised the Tamil Nadu police for their alleged bias against Hindu outfits. He claimed that the police were arresting individuals peacefully protesting against the desecration of Tiruparankundram hill.