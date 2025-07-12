DMK will pay poll price for slashing free dhoti, saree orders, says Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday accused the ruling DMK government of betraying weavers and failing in its duty to protect children in state-run hostels.

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran condemned the drastic reduction in the production orders for free Pongal dhotis and sarees for 2026.

"The DMK government has slashed the order by 76 lakh sarees and 48 lakh dhotis compared to last year. Is it fair to neglect hardworking weavers like this?" he asked.

Highlighting the impact, the BJP leader said, "Only 26,300 power looms have been engaged this year, leaving nearly 1 lakh power loom workers jobless for two months. Weavers, who depend on these annual orders, are already suffering from widespread corruption in yarn procurement and irregularities in the scheme's execution."

He alleged that the government was deliberately phasing out the scheme.

"Is the DMK punishing the poor under the illusion that they are helpless?" Nainar asked, warning that the people would give a fitting reply in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a separate statement, the BJP legislative leader expressed deep sorrow over the death of a hostel student, Sermadurai, in Vadakkankulam, Tirunelveli.

The boy allegedly died after falling into a well after he was forced to clean the premises due to a staff shortage. "I am shocked and heartbroken. How many more innocent children must suffer due to the government's negligence?" he questioned, criticising the state of government hostels and schools.

Nainar urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to grant Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the bereaved family, calling the death a tragic consequence of administrative failure.