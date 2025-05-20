DMK will lead bloc to great win in TN, Thol Thirumavalavan exudes confidence

TIRUCHY: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday exuded confidence that the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK in the State is very strong and the front would secure a massive victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls to form the government again.

Denying speculation that the INDIA bloc has become weaker, after such comments made by former minister P Chidambaram, Thiruma said that the alliance is very much intact. The alliance has doubled its strength under DMK’s stewardship and time would show its true force, he said.

Asserting that the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK is strong in Tamil Nadu, he added that the alliance would get a massive victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls and form a government with an absolute majority.

Meanwhile, Thiruma doubted whether the AIADMK-BJP alliance would go further until the Assembly elections as their alliance partners like PMK and DMDK had not so far been spoken about their presence in the front.

The VCK president said that the rally on protecting secularity organised by VCK that was scheduled on May 31 has been postponed to June 14 owing to some unavoidable reasons. “We have invited all the secular forces to join the rally, and those who have trust in secularism and the Constitution should express their solidarity and join the conclave,” he said. He said it would be conducted on a different date.