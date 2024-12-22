DMK will be booted out of power in 2026: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Reacting to DMK’s executive council resolutions, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said people would show them the door in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

The former Governor denounced the DMK's claim that it would win more than 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, labelling it arrogance.

"The DMK government has failed to protect the people when monsoon wreaked havoc, apart from other crises. Yet, it has the audacity to claim that it will win 200 seats. This is nothing but deception. The people of the State will not be fooled. They will ultimately reject those who deceive them,” she said in a statement.

She further slammed the DMK, saying that the Dravidian major had betrayed the trust of the people. "They (DMK) promised 'vidiyal’ (‘sunrise’) But they are failing to deliver. The people of the State will not forget this betrayal and will oust the DMK from power," Tamilisai said.