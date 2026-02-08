DMK using panchayat staff for polls: EPS

In a statement, Palaniswami said credible reports from across Tamil Nadu indicated that, following instructions from district-level authorities, panchayat secretaries, field-level officers and workers under the 125-day scheme were being sent door to door to campaign in favour of the DMK government. “This is a blatant misuse of government machinery for partisan political gain. Officials meant to serve the people are being turned into tools of DMK propaganda,” he said.