DMK unfit to rule TN, time to promulgate President rule, says Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Stating that the law and order in the State has hit a new low and there is no safety for the people, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said that the DMK regime in the state is unfit to rule and the government should be dissolved by the President invoking Article 356 of the Constitution.

President rule is the only option, he said, pointing out cases such as Anna University sexual assault. He condemned the SIT probing the Anna University case for confiscating the mobile phones of journalists.

Talking about Tiruparankundram row, he said, “It is the duty and responsibility of the State government to prevent any communal riots and protect communal harmony. However, the HR&CE minister (P K Sekarbabu) and the local minister (KN Nehru) were absent and failed to take proactive measures to defuse the tense situation,” Jayakumar said.

Meanwhile, he slammed the BJP-led Union government’s budget for denying fund allocation to Tamil Nadu, criticising it as a Budget designed for poll-bound Bihar. He also condemned the Budget for depriving the poor, calling it a disappointing one. “Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman read a couplet from Tirukural to establish her identity as Tamil and a native of the State, but there was no fund allocation for TN. There was no allocation for any railway projects in the State, he said. “This is not the Budget for the poor, it focuses only on Bihar,” Jayakumar told reporters on Tuesday.

Under the guise of tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh (for salaried individuals), the Union government is all set to extract money from the people through direct and indirect taxes, the former AIADMK minister added.

Jayakumar also raised questions over VCK chief Thirumavalavan’s silence on the Vengavayal issue. He came down heavily on VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan for remaining “a mute spectator” to the atrocities committed against Dalits under the DMK regime. He questioned whether the VCK leader remained silent because he was subservient to the ruling DMK.