DMK trying to drive a wedge with dad in bid to break PMK: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani on Monday blamed the ruling DMK for the strife with his father Ramadoss, alleging that the incumbent is bent upon breaking the party.

Speaking to party functionaries at a general council meeting in Kancheepuram on Monday, Anbumani said that the DMK is running a dictatorship regime and its days are numbered. "The Chief Minister does not know what is happening in the State. DMK is attempting to weaken parties such as the PMK as a diversion from its misrule. Such efforts won’t succeed," he added.

Expressing that the DMK government failed to provide Vanniyar sub-quota reservation, Anbumani said that the ruling party is in fear of losing Vanniyar votes. "Due to such fears, they are conspiring to weaken our party. DMK is the reason for all the issues; not me or the founder (Ramadoss)," he said.

Anbumani also informed the cadre that some party members are part of the conspiracy. "Their identities will be revealed soon. DMK's plot will not succeed, and we will break free," he said.

Meanwhile, Anbumani, in a statement, condemned the state of medical infrastructure in Tamil Nadu as a cleanliness worker allegedly extended treatment to a patient in a government hospital in Tirupur district.

"Shortage of doctors and paramedics in the government hospitals is the reason for such incidents. The State government, which is responsible for appointing doctors and paramedics, has primarily focused on publicity and false campaigns. Tamil Nadu was once at the forefront of delivering medical services. But, it is going down. DMK government should take responsibility (for the mismanagement)," he said.