DMK to sound poll bugle from Madurai on June 1

CHENNAI: The buzz around the June 1 general council of the ruling DMK has peaked with party circles suggesting a minor reorganisation in the party ranks and also Chief Minister M K Stalin sounding the poll bugle for 2026 Assembly polls from Madurai.

DMK insiders with knowledge of the preparations for the Madurai general council had no apprehensions in admitting that Stalin would issue the clarion call for 2026 from Madurai, where the ruling general council would converge after over four decades.

Aside from the usual resolutions calling for state autonomy, linguistic plurality, excesses of gubernatorial offices, secularism and social justice, the DMK general council would seek to channelise the momentum it gained after the scrapping of the Tungsten mining project issue to galvanize voters support in the southern hinterland, more so after the principal opponent AIADMK returned to the NDA led by BJP, which has been vehemently pushing the mining project.

Also, the DMK’s show in the cultural capital would help offset the influence of political greenhorn and TVK president actor Vijay, who’s said to be targeting the temple town as to springboard for his early electioneering campaign.

Similarly, Stalin is also anticipated to crack the whip at a few indolent old timers not meeting the high command’s expectations in party work.

If sources in the DMK are to be believed, a few additional wings would be created, and a minor shake-up is also on the cards after the general council ratifies an increase in the number of party deputy general secretaries.

“District secretary and State Highways Minister EV Velu is in for an elevation as deputy general secretary. The elevation could happen at the general council or later,” a party senior said, dismissing the rumoured elevation of deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin to a similar position as ‘unfounded’ at the moment.

The general council would also approve the creation of a few additional wings, like the ‘unorganised drivers wing’ and sports development wing, which were created after the DMK returned to power in 2021.

The new wings and the minor tweaks in the party organisation would be done to accommodate more youths to bolster the chances of wooing youngsters and women to the party.

Arrangements are afoot to hold 10,000 participants at Uthangudi in Madurai, where close to 100 leaders would be on the dais of the party’s 3,000-member strong principal decision-making body.