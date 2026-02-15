DMK to ignore Tagore, Chakravarthy; Anbumani warns Congress of DMK plan

Meanwhile, seeking to fish in troubled waters, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the friction may lead to the DMK ensuring the defeat of Congress candidates so that the latter won’t be in a position to seek share in power.

Actively pushing back at the demand, perhaps for one last time, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said on Saturday that it would respond only to Congress leaders.

“We will not respond to anyone except Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai. Only they have the authority to speak on this, not others. As such, there is no need to be perturbed and offer answers to others,” he said, in response to a question from the media about Congress Whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, and All India Professionals’ Congress Professionals’ chairman Praveen Chakravarthy relentlessly persisting with this.