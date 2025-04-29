DMK to hold district secretaries meeting on May 3

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has announced that it will hold a crucial meeting of its district secretaries on May 3, at the party headquarters, Arivalayam, under the leadership of party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The meeting will focus on outlining the party's future strategies and preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan emphasised that the presence of all district secretaries is mandatory for the meeting to ensure coordinated efforts for the party's next course of action.