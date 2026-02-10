DMK to convene 1.7L booth agents in Kanchi strategy meet today

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK is converging all its Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from Chennai and Villupuram on Wednesday at Thiruvidanthai near Mahabalipuram, to brainstorm on the upcoming Assembly election, ahead of the release of the final electoral roll.
Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin is scheduled to address nearly 1.70 lakh BLAs from the Chennai and Villupuram zones, covering 49 Assembly constituencies.
The Chief Minister is expected to issue guidance and instructions to BLAs on verifying and managing the final voter list and coordinating election-related work at the grassroots level.
According to the DMK, the meeting venue spans approximately 10 lakh square feet and has been equipped with basic facilities, including drinking water and refreshments.
Arrangements, including mini clinics, medical teams, and fire safety measures, have also been put in place to handle medical or other emergencies.
Following the Thiruvidanthai meeting, the DMK plans to hold similar BLA meetings at Tirupattur on February 14, Madurai on February 21, and Coimbatore on February 27, as part of its statewide election preparedness programme.