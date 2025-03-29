DMK to be uprooted in next TN polls; no injustice in delimitation: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu, once a very progressive state, has fallen prey to a chaos due to the policies of the DMK government and people are extremely upset with it and ready to uproot it in the next Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

He also termed the DMK "anti-Tamil" as the Tamil Nadu government is yet to start medical and engineering education in Tamil language and has not even translated the books into Tamil.

Shah exuded confidence that an NDA government will come to power in the southern state after the 2026 Assembly polls.

He alleged that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has only engaged in corruption, due to which industries and youngsters are migrating from the state.

"Tamil Nadu, once considered the most progressive state of south India, has fallen prey to a chaos due to the policies of the DMK government, because of which the public is extremely upset. An NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu in the coming election," Shah said at the Times Now Summit 2025.

The home minister said he is confident that the people of Tamil Nadu will dethrone the DMK from power.

"I could sense the pulse of the people in my recent visits to the state," he said.

Asked about the DMK's opposition to the next delimitation exercise for the Lok Sabha constituencies, the home minister said the regional party has raised the issue eyeing next year's election.

"Did the (central) government say anything on delimitation? Why have they raised it now? It is because of the election. For five years, they indulged in corruption and now, they have suddenly woken up.

"I can tell you that no injustice will be done to anyone in delimitation (when it is done). There is not even a .0001-per cent chance (of injustice to anyone)," he said.

Shah also indicated that DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wants to instal his son and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as his successor as the regional party is "pursuing dynastic politics".

"The DMK government, which has not started medical and engineering courses in Tamil language, is actually anti-Tamil," he said.

Shah said according to the National Education Policy (NEP), primary education should be imparted in the mother tongue.

"I have asked the DMK to impart technical education like medical and engineering education in Tamil. But they have not started it. They have not translated the books into Tamil," he said.

The home minister said the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses in central universities is conducted in 13 languages but not in Tamil because of the DMK's opposition.

Asked about the BJP's proposed alliance with the AIADMK, Shah said discussions are going on. "When the right time comes, we will disclose it," he said.