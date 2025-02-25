DMK student wing stages protest across Tamil Nadu against Hindi imposition

CHENNAI: The DMK student wing on Tuesday staged a massive protest across the state condemning the central government for Hindi imposition with the intention of destroying the educational structure of Tamil Nadu.

According to Daily Thanthi, DMK student groups held a rally in various parts of the state and raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of the UGC draft policy and the National Education Policy (NEP) that imposes the three-language policy.

Members of various student wings of DMK held protests near Saidapet, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal and Villupuram and went on a march condemning BJP's move to impose Hindi and the Union Minister's statement that they would not provide funds to Tamil Nadu if the new education policy is not implemented.

Cadres from the DMK student wing, youth wing and party members from the MDMK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi also participated in the protest.