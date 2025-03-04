DMK sole enemy, won’t allow votes to split, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday hinted that he was open with multiple electoral options in the 2026 Assembly elections with his talk describing DMK as the “sole enemy,” and that the party is keen in not allowing “votes getting split,” referring to the incumbent getting any benefit of a divided opposition.

Even though he brushed aside questions asked about alliance with BJP saying that it could be looked at at after six months, the AIADMK chief’s talk of “not allowing votes getting” split” has led to speculations over alliance.

“We aim to defeat ‘enemy’ DMK without a split in votes,” Palaniswami asserted speaking to reporters in Salem. “More than a year is left for polls, alliances will be decided six months before the election,” he said to the media, responding to a query on the speculations that talks are being conducted between the AIADMK and the BJP for a tie up in the 2026 Assembly elections.

When asked about allotting one Rajya Sabha seat for DMDK, Palaniswami was elusive. “Did we say that one Rajya Sabha seat will be given to DMDK? It will be made known at the right time,” he said.

On the ongoing fishermen protests in Rameswaram, Palaniswami said that the centre should hold talks with Sri Lanka to resolve the issue. “I strongly condemn the Sri Lankan Navy’s arrests of fishermen, seizure of their boats and taking over their catch. Efforts should be taken towards the release of the arrested fishermen,” he said.

Referring to a ruling party functionary allegedly threatening a Collector and Superintendent of Police in Dharmapuri district, the AIADMK leader said the sole agenda of DMK is to indulge in collection, commission, and corruption.

He said the AIADMK will express its viewpoints on the three language policy at the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday (today). Taking a jibe at CM Stalin for his ‘Appa’ remarks, Palaniswami said calling him so would lead to confusions in a family.

Claiming that DMK has failed to raise people-centric issues like Centre’s allocation of funds or scrapping of NEET in Parliament fearing raids by the Union government, the AIADMK leader said the DMK is betraying people.

Earlier, while addressing party functionaries, Palaniswami said the 2026 Assembly polls will end the family rule in the State. Listing out the various unfulfilled promises of DMK, the Leader of Opposition said that the State government has put several welfare schemes brought by AIADMK on the back burner due to vendetta politics.