DMK slams Rajnath Singh for his comment against CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his comment targeting party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin and dubbed the BJP a 'reactionary force.' Days after Singh lashed out at DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the ruling party organ 'Murasoli' in its editorial said the very name Stalin evoked fear in the Defence Minister.

"Rajnath Singh says Russian dictatorship's name is Stalin and Stalin (Chief Minister) is indulging in similar dictatorship," the DMK's Tamil daily said.

The DMK newspaper listed a slew of 'accomplishments' of Joseph Stalin (1878-1953), the premier of the erstwhile Soviet state from 1941 to 1953. It includes making Soviet Union an industrialised superpower, ending capitalism, opposition to imperalism, guarding the ideals of Marxism-Leninism, job guarantee and social security to all the citizens.

"These are the achievements of the Russian premier Stalin. None of these are visible to the eyes of Rajnath Singh," Murasoli said. "Through the ages, reactionary elements have besmirched revolutionaries and reformists like this." The DMK organ said the recent meet of Opposition leaders in Patna has sowed the seeds of a new beginning to end the efforts of those who attempt to usher in a unitary state under a single person --indicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- and thereby write a 'conclusion' to Indian democracy. .

That was the reason why BJP leaders JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were aghast. For them, DMK chief Stalin appeared as Joesph Stalin who trounced fascists.

Underscoring that the Chief Minister was committed to social justice and fighting against fascist elements and reactionary forces, the DMK daily said: 'Yes, that is true.' On June 20, the Defence Minister wondered if the DMK chief "took the name (Joseph Stalin) too seriously and is putting the spirit of democracy in danger".

Singh addressed a public meeting here to highlight the 'achievements' of nine year NDA rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Defence Minister had further said: "Senthil Balaji has been arrested in a corruption case and Stalin had earlier called him corrupt (when Balaji was not in DMK) and demanded his arrest. Now when his demand is met, he calls it vendetta. This duplicity of character is unacceptable." Referring to the arrest of BJP state secretary S G Suryah reportedly over a tweet, he had termed it "anti-constitutional".