DMK slams EPS for demanding CM’s resignation over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: Slamming Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy issue, senior minister and DMK principal secretary K N Nehru on Thursday wondered if the LoP resigned after Thoothukudi Sterlite firing among other controversial issues during the previous AIADMK tenure.

Referring to the token hunger strike observed by the AIADMK in the city over the Kallakurichi issue, Nehru said, "Thirteen innocent people who protested against the Sterlite factory were shot dead in Thoothukudi in your regime. Did you resign then? Did you demit office when AIADMK functionary Arulanandam was arrested in connection with the Pollachi sexual harassment scam? Why did you not demit office after the Kodanadu heist cum murder case? Did you own responsibility and resign when the revenue department took control of Sathankulam police station after Phenix-Jebaraj double death in police custody? Do you deserve to demand CM Stalin's resignation now?"

Recalling the infamous hunger strike observed by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam demanding CBI inquiry into J Jayalalithaa's death long ago, Nehru said, "Palaniswami prevented CBI inquiry into his own leader's (Jayalalithaa) death then. Are you not ashamed of demanding CBI probe into Kallakurichi issue now?" Recalling the representation OPS and supporters made with the then President Pranab Mukherjee for ordering CBI probe into Jayalaithaa's death, Nehru recapped the stay obtained hastily by EPS against the High Court order directing CBI probe into the highway tender scam against him and said, "The man who grew nervous over CBI (probe) then is now blowing the trumpet for the CBI."

Criticising the alleged double speak of EPS on the issue of ordering CBI probe, the DMK principal secretary said that the LoP was upset over the ninth poll defeat since taking control of the AIADMK and hence he was demanding CM's resignation.