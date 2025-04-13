DMK slams ED raids as politically motivated and baseless

CHENNAI: The legal wing of the DMK on Saturday condemned the recent ED raids in places associated with relatives of State Municipal Administration minister KN Nehru and called it a 'politically motivated' and baseless action done to malign the party's image.

In a statement, DMK legal wing secretary and advocate of Madras High Court NR Elango said, "As part of the BJP's politically motivated conspiracy, the central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, are being misused to target opposition parties, State governments, and political leaders."

Arguing that the investigation into the bank loan taken by a private company was falsely portrayed as if it involves the Tamil Nadu government and its officials, DMK’s Rajya Sabha member Elango said, "The ED has disseminated misleading and unverified information. The recent ED action in Chennai pertains to a private company's bank loan. The company has been repaying the loan and interest regularly, and there has been no legal violation."

Adding that the Madras HC had already ruled that there was no evidence to justify involving ministers in this matter, Elango said that the ED's allegations, without proper evidence or legal backing, were baseless and aimed at spreading disinformation. Claims about illegal financial transactions within the government administration have no credible foundation, and the ED has wrongfully initiated arrests based on such assumptions, he remarked.

Regarding the government's administrative functions, Elango said, "Without any official complaint, document, or legal proceeding indicating irregularity, the ED's justification for its involvement lacks any merit. The DMK Legal Wing strongly condemns the ED's politically driven and baseless actions intended to malign the party's image.

"These political manoeuvres, disguised as anti-corruption efforts, are clearly designed to harass opposition leaders under the guise of law. The ED, instead of functioning independently as per the law, is being weaponised as a tool of the BJP-led government. These actions are unacceptable and must be viewed as politically orchestrated attacks. All such politically motivated ED operations will be legally challenged and defeated," he added.





