DMK should be defeated without allowing split of votes, says EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary 'Edappadi’ K Palaniswami in Salem on Tuesday said the AIADMK’s sole aim is to defeat DMK without allowing a split of votes.

“Our only enemy is DMK, which should be defeated without allowing a split of votes. As more than a year is left for polls, alliances will be decided then,” he said to the media, while responding to a query on the speculations of talks with BJP for an alliance in the 2026 assembly polls.

On the ongoing fishermen protest, the Leader of the Opposition said the central government and Sri Lanka should find a solution to the issue.

“Efforts should be taken towards the release of arrested fishermen,” he said.

Taking a further strong dig at DMK, Palaniswami said the ruling party’s only agenda is collection, corruption, and commission.