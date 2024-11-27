DMK seeks discussion on Prez address, objects to Murmu skipping 'socialistic,' 'secular'

NEW DELHI: DMK leader TR Baalu on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to include a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the business agenda of the House during the Winter Session.

In a letter to Birla, the DMK parliamentary party leader claimed that it has been noted widely by scholars and the public that some salient features of the Constitution, including the words 'socialistic' and 'secular', were not at all mentioned in the address of the president, "hopefully drafted and approved by the government".

Murmu had earlier in the day addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Divas'.

"The address delivered by the president is a unique and significant event intended to spread the constitutional values to all the citizens of the nation, so as every countrymen could understand the contents of the speech of the president," Baalu said.

The DMK leader said it has been contemplated in the procedure of Parliament that the address of the president "must be allowed for discussion to enlighten the nation further".

The Indian Constitution is a living and progressive document through which we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development, Murmu said in her speech.

Addressing an event to kickstart the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Murmu recalled the contribution of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in framing the document.