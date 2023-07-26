DMK sacks party dist secy after tiff with panchayat president

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has sacked its Tenkasi South district secretary Sivapadmanabhan shortly after he publicly confronted a woman district panchayat president in Tenkasi during the statewide agitation organized in condemnation of the BJP led union government's failure to control the Manipur violence.

A notification published in the name of party general secretary Duraimurugan in the DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' Wednesday said that Tenkasi south district president P Sivapadmanabhan has been relieved of the post and he has been replaced with Surandai town secretary Jayapalan who has been appointed in charge of the Tenkasi south district party unit.

Though Duraimurugan did not state the reason for the sacking in his announcement advising the party functionaries in the district to extend cooperation to the newly appointed party district in charge there, party insiders admitted that the organizational shake up was the outcome of the confrontation between Sivapadamanabhan and DMK district panchayat president Tamilselvi during the recent statewide agitation organized in against the BJP led union government for failing to prevent the atrocities committed against women in Manipur.

During the July 24 agitation organized by the DMK women's wing, Sivapadmanabhan was accused of preventing Tamilselvi from speaking in public.

A frustrated Tamilselvi who was seen questioning the action of the district secretary was also heard reportedly saying, "We are agitation condemning the Manipur sexual harassment. But, we don't have security here." Supporters of Sivapadmanabhan were accused of snatching the microphone from her and getting her to leave the dais. If sources in the party are to be believed, the high command took a clarification from Sivapadmanabhan before stripping him of the party post.