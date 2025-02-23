DMK sacks another district secretary in ongoing reshuffle

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Sunday sacked another district secretary and replaced another district secretary less than a week after the party high command undertook a massive organisational shake up.

According to a release issued by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, Dharmapuri East district secretary ‘Thadangam’ Subramaniam has been relieved of the position and P Dharmaselvan has been appointed as the secretary of the party district.

Also, E Thangaraj has been appointed secretary in charge of Tiruppur north city unit owing to the elevation of N Dineshkumar as the secretary of Tirupur north district.

The minor reorganisation has been done a week since the DMK high command created four new party districts and sacked four party districts.

Former minister ‘Gingee’ Masthan was rehabilitated in the last round of reorganisation during which MLA Dr Lakshmanan and ‘Thoppu’ N D Venkatachalam, both of whom defected from the AIADMK, were appointed secretaries of newly created party districts.

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin described the changes as ‘infrastructure rebuild’ and not ‘weeding out’ exercise and said that more such changes would continue for the betterment of the party.