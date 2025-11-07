DMK's Vaishnavi files complaint against influencer for defamatory post

COIMBATORE: DMK member Vaishnavi (20) from Coimbatore has filed a police complaint against Instagram influencer Karthik for allegedly posting a defamatory video targeting her, according to Daily Thanthi.

Recently, Vaishnavi, who is a former TVK functionary, shared an AI-generated video showing families of the victims of the Karur stampede travelling to Mamallapuram to meet TVK chief Vijay, which drew sharp criticism from TVK supporters.

Following this, Karthik reportedly uploaded a controversial video featuring Vaishnavi’s photo, which she claimed was defamatory and threatening. Acting on her complaint, the Coimbatore Cyber Crime Police registered a case under six sections, including provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Violence Against Women Act, and sections related to criminal intimidation and death threats.

After quitting TVK to join the DMK, Vaishnavi has been openly critical of Vijay’s party and its members on social media.

Police said further investigation is underway.