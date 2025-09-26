DMK rule into 6-month coma, we will redeem State by ’26, says EPS

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday lashed out at the DMK government, saying that the party and the regime will be on a ventilator for six months from now, and the AIADMK government will be formed after the 2026 Assembly polls to resolve every problem faced by the people.

Addressing the rally in Karur, Palaniswami charged that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been placing all his hopes in former minister V Senthilbalaji. He will soon regret his association with the tainted MLA. He has so far switched sides to five political parties, and he will be changing his camp soon after the election, Palaniswami said.

EPS charged that sand worth Rs 1 crore is being smuggled every day, and Balaji is allegedly behind this, as the Chief Minister has given him a free run. “Even the officials are supporting the sand smugglers, and they would be penalised once AIADMK forms government in 2026,” he said.

He claimed that Chief Minister Stalin was growing more and more restless over AIADMK’s renewal of ties with the BJP. “Stalin even raised this issue in the Assembly. AIADMK will ally with anyone as this is our party,” he said.

‘After shutting down 207 schools, regime misled T’gana CM’

Meanwhile, EPS claimed that school admissions had declined under the DMK government, unlike the previous AIADMK government, which he said had upgraded schools across the State, especially in rural areas.

“The DMK closed down 207 schools. But they invited the Telangana CM and misled him, claiming that TN has become number one in education. The Telangana CM did not know of the facts,” EPS said.