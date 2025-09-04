DMK rule benefits only first family, people are left in lurch, alleges EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government is working for the benefit of his family, but not for the people of the State.

Several schemes introduced for the welfare of people, especially the poor, during the AIADMK regime have been stopped by the ruling DMK, the former Chief Minister said, while addressing a rally at Melur in Madurai on Wednesday, under the ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign.

Palaniswami said that, unlike the DMK government, various farmer-friendly schemes were launched by the AIADMK government. During a decade-long rule of AIADMK from 2011, as many as 52.35 lakh students of government schools were provided with laptops free of cost, he said. About 41 per cent of students in rural areas were economically backward and they could hardly afford Rs 12,000 to buy a laptop in those days, so the AIADMK government ensured they got free laptops, he added. But because of political ill-will, the free laptop scheme was stalled by the DMK government, he alleged. Palaniswami said the AIADMK is committed to improving the living standards of the poor and vowed to revive the scheme for the benefit of students.

Taking pride in the implementation of 7.5 per cent internal reservation in medical seats for government school students during the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said the reservation enabled 2,818 students to pursue medicine and fulfil their dreams.

Palaniswami asked people in the crowd whether the DMK had delivered on its promises, cautioning them against believing their lies.