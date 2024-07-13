DMK retains Vikravandi Assembly Constituency with thumping margin of 67k votes

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday emerged victorious in the bypoll to the Vikravandi Assembly Constituency and retained it with a wide margin of 67,757 votes despite an aggressive campaign by the opposition parties.

DMK-led INDIA bloc candidate Anniyur Siva alias A Sivashanmugam defeated BJP-led NDA candidate C Anbumani, a PMK nominee by a margin of over 67,757 votes from Vikravandi Assembly Constituency.

All through the vote counting exercise, DMK candidate Anniyur Siva was in the lead position and the margin between him and his nearest rival, PMK's C Anbumani widened for every round.

According to the Election Commission of India, the DMK candidate Anniyur Siva secured 1,24,053 votes and the Pattali Makkal Katchi candidate C Anbumani mustered only 56,296 votes and the Tamil Nationalist outfit Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya managed only 10,602 votes and the NOTA garnered 859 votes in the July 10 bypoll.

Out of 762 postal ballot papers polled, DMK candidate Anniyur Siva received 493 votes and the PMK candidate got 222 votes and the NTK candidate secured 41 votes.

Of the 29 candidates, 27 including the Naam Tamilar Katchi's Abinaya Ponnivalavan forfeited their deposits.

Counting of postal ballots began at 8 am and the votes polled in EVMs began at 8.30 am in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector C Palani, General Observer Amit Singh Bansal and the Returning Officer M Chandrasekhar.

Votes were counted over 21 rounds across 14 tables by more than 100 counting officials.

Addressing the media at the counting centre after receiving his victory certificate from Returning Officer M Chandrasekhar, Anniyur Siva said that the victory was a result of the good governance of the DMK over the past three years.

Subsequently, the DMK functionaries and cadres celebrated the victory by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets to the people across the state.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April this year after a prolonged illness.

Bypoll held on July 10 witnessed brisk polling as 82.48 per cent of electorates exercised their rights.

The main opposition AIADMK and DMDK boycotted the July 10 bypoll.

It may be recalled that during the campaign, the BJP-led NDA and NTK attacked the ruling DMK government over its failure to curb the sale of illicit arrack, which claimed the lives of 66 people in Kallakurichi district and also the opposition flayed the ruling DMK government over the deterioration of law and order situation in the state, citing the gruesome murder of BSP leader K Armstrong.